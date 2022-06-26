Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 4.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 207,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,338,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

