BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 12.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.36 and last traded at $175.74. 2,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. BeiGene’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $2,101,418. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BeiGene by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

