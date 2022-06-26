Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($44.25).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 646.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,553 ($43.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,324.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,704.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s payout ratio is 3,813.81%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($623,468.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

