Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 6.5%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 10,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,603,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $92.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Benson Hill by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 221,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benson Hill by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.