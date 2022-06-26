Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 70,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,410,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

