Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $17.09. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 15,564 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

