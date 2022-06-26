Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.13.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.