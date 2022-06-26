Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,542,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,058,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MICS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

