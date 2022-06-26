BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 157,284 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

