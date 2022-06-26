BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 157,284 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.74.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
