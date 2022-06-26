Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 43,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,250,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

