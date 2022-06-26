Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.07).

BRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:BRW opened at GBX 510 ($6.25) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.31. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.46).

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($59,299.76).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

