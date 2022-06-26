Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of Brunswick worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

