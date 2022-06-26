BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1737577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)
