Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Down 5.3%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 71,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 92,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)
