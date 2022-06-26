Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Up 7.3%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.42. 30,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,432,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.