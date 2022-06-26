Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 7.9%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. 8,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 737,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

