Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.13. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

