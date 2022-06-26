Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 12.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

