Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,164 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $432,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

