Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2,587.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

