Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.