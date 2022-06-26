Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,904 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

