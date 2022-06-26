Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

