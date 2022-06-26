Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

