CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.30.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.