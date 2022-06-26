CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $228,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $3,425,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $172.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

