CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AMETEK by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $113.50 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

