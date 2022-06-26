CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

MAR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.