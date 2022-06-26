CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Centene stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.