Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) rose 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 472,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,707,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 620,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

