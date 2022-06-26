Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 47,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,814,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.42) to GBX 1,537 ($18.83) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

