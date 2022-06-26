Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

