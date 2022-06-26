Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

