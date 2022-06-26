Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.