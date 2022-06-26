Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 5.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 2,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

