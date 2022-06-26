Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 5.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 2,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.