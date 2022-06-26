Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 7.3%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 2,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 742,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
CELU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The company has a market cap of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
