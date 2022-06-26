Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

