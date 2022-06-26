Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 7.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 103,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,657,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
