Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 7.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 103,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,657,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

