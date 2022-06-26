Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 5.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPSC. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62. The firm has a market cap of $534.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

