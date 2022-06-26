CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A opened at C$103.73 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$116.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.