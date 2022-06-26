Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 3.3%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.49. 8,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,029,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.