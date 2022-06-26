Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $332.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

