Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

