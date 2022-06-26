Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 44.7% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,593.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

