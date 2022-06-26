Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $309,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 57.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

