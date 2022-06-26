ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 2.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. 1,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,088,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.95.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

