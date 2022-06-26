Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

