Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

