Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,593.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

