Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,517 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

